Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.
Brixmor Property Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor Property Group Company Profile
Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.
