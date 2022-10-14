Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

