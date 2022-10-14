Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Position Raised by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,981,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.52. 11,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

