Brokerages Set L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Target Price at $155.40

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIQUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

About L’Air Liquide

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

