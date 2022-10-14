Brokerages Set L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Target Price at $155.40

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.40.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIQUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
L’Air Liquide Price Performance
L’Air Liquide stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $32.99.
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
