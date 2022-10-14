Brokers Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $16.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Biogen Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of Biogen stock opened at $269.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $287.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,526,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 40,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
