Brokers Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $16.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.31.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $269.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $287.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,526,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 40,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

