Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the September 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BPYPP stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $16.43. 24,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,478. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Brookfield Property Partners

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

