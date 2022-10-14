Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. Cameco has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,532,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

