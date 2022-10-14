Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.
Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance
CP stock opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
