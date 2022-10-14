Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

CP stock opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

