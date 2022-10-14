Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.55 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Cardano has a market cap of $12.55 billion and $579.32 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,301.76 or 0.06779055 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00032541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00082112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00060760 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00015590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025800 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,026,102,955 coins and its circulating supply is 34,279,019,878 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

