Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $116.08

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.08 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.14). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 96.40 ($1.16), with a volume of 24,506 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

The firm has a market cap of £90.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a GBX 1.18 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

