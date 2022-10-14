Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $183.14 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.