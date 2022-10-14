Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $196.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded down $4.26 on Thursday, reaching $178.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,231. The company has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.17.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

