Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
Celestica Stock Up 2.5 %
CLS stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.
