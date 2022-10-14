Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

CLS stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

