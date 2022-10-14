Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.48

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 27008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

Ceres Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.01. The stock has a market cap of C$80.82 million and a P/E ratio of 2.66.

About Ceres Global

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain; Supply Chain Services; and Seed and Processing segments. It engages in the procurement, storage, handling, trading, and merchandising of commodity, and specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through 10 grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

