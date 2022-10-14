Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
