Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,009,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

