Chiliz (CHZ) Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Billion

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $213.81 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,386,953 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

