China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 940.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 0.9 %

CIADY stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.