China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 940.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 0.9 %
CIADY stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
