China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

Shares of China Minsheng Banking stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

