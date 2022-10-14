Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.27

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 100558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.22.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$477.17 million and a PE ratio of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.33.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$392.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.