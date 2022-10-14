Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Up 804.5% in September

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a growth of 804.5% from the September 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHYHY opened at $13.57 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHYHY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.