Chromia (CHR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.17 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $78.46 million and $11.17 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Chromia
Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com.
Chromia Token Trading
