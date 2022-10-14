Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.11

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and traded as high as $2.40. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 3,303 shares.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.