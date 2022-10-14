Citigroup Cuts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $97.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $116.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.73.

Crown Stock Up 2.1 %

CCK opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.76. Crown has a 12 month low of $78.48 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Crown by 689.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

