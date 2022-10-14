Citigroup Trims Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Target Price to $8.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,025,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,757 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.