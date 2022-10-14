Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 39065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Clean Seed Capital Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.37, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.15 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.
About Clean Seed Capital Group
Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.
