Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $6.60 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $11.74.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
