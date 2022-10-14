Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $6.60 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.