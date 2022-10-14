Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $6.87 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.88.
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
