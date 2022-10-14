Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $6.87 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

