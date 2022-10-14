Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 30th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLO opened at $5.54 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.