CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.80.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $54.52 on Friday. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.46.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

