Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Lowered to $80.00 at UBS Group

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $71.53. 184,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

