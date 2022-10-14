Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT Raised to $44.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 48.3% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

