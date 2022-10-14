Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CCU opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.14. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $670.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.3% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

