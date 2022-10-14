Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $515.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.31 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,207,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 14.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,925,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,844,000 after buying an additional 742,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 263,521 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 35.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,299,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 338,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 66.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,870,000 after acquiring an additional 450,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

