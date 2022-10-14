Compound Dai (CDAI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $556.47 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Compound Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound Dai token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $556.47 million and $5.79 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai was first traded on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound Dai (CDAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound Dai has a current supply of 2,025,596,474 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Compound Dai is 0.02208343 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,773,510.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/.”

