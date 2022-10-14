Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,386,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,325,000 after purchasing an additional 220,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $417,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,577,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,759.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $417,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,577,837.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,339,419. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $143.00. 231,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,093,533. The firm has a market cap of $143 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

