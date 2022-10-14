Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,490 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.39. 313,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,890,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

