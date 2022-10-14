ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 3.9 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. The stock had a trading volume of 321,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

