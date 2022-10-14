Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.06.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 8.4 %

NYSE:CLB opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $777.42 million, a PE ratio of 88.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.52. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

