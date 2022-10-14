Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $155,000 in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,911,000 after purchasing an additional 802,845 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,656,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 967,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEX. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 2.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

