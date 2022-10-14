Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $198.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 price target on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.21.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.6 %

UPS stock opened at $163.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $142.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

