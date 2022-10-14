Credit Suisse Group Lowers AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to Neutral

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AZEK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

NYSE AZEK opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.74. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AZEK by 14.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 920.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 799,760 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 505.9% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 758,610 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 200.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 667,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $11,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

