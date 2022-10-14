Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credit Suisse Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

CS stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,901.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

