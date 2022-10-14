Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.65 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.6476 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $2.53.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of USOI stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares during the period.

