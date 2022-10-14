Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $241,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 3.2 %

EMN opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.