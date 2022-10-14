Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRTGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE CRT opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $25.33.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 283.56% and a net margin of 91.97%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.