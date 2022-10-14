Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 5.4 %
NYSE CRT opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $25.33.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 283.56% and a net margin of 91.97%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
