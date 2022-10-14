CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.
CubeSmart Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CUBE opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
