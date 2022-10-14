CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CUBE opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

About CubeSmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in CubeSmart by 794.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 92,190 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $1,572,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CubeSmart by 291.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

