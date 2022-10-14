Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09. 1,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 318,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $587.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.20.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($7.67). As a group, research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Oncology

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 25,989 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $371,902.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,972,830.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $116,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at $769,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,823 shares of company stock valued at $681,082. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

