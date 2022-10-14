Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09. 1,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 318,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $587.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.20.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($7.67). As a group, research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
