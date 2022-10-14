CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVI. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

CVR Energy stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 261,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

