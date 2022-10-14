D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 233,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,602,465 shares.The stock last traded at $71.44 and had previously closed at $72.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 36.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

