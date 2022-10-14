D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading 4.6% Higher

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. 706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 176,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QBTS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

